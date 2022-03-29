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CIA Horrid History of Worldwide Meddling In Many Countries In Latin America & Middle East Examples
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11 views • March 29, 2022
CIA Horrid History of Worldwide Meddling In Many Countries In Latin America & Middle East Examples
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pgRf_1dm50
Philip Agee on the 'National Endowment for Democracy' NED (Or the CIA at Work)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZj6GfjU0F8
Former CIA Latin America Chief Duane Clarridge (2015)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0rxhNh4l4w
Madeleine Albright and 500K Iraqis (Or Yay!! 4 Sanctions)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qqwTA0LVB1S7/
Ongoing Lies Propaganda & Demonization of Syria and The Middle East MIRROR
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pgRf_1dm50
Philip Agee on the 'National Endowment for Democracy' NED (Or the CIA at Work)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZj6GfjU0F8
Former CIA Latin America Chief Duane Clarridge (2015)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0rxhNh4l4w
Madeleine Albright and 500K Iraqis (Or Yay!! 4 Sanctions)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qqwTA0LVB1S7/
Ongoing Lies Propaganda & Demonization of Syria and The Middle East MIRROR
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