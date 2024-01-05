Create New Account
This Is Unheard Of
Son of the Republic
The Fix Is In

* America Has Borrowed $1T Since The Start Of Football Season.

* We have added $2.6T in 6 months.

* By the end of March, we’re going to add another trillion.


The full segment is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Steve Bannon Walks Through Upcoming Political Battles In 2024 (5 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v45a7br-steve-bannon-walks-through-upcoming-political-battles-in-2024.html

