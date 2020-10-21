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"STAKEHOLDERS" - Agenda 21 their efforts to control YOU!!! Oct 19 2020
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40 views • October 21, 2020
Agenda 21 is now Agenda 2030 and it is in FULL SWING PEOPLE!!!
The 'Buzzwords' are something with which you should become familiar.
Learn how you are being manipulated through so-called 'grass roots' meetings etc..
Yes, now we have the 'Global Reset' and COVID CRACKDOWN AROUND THE WORLD!!!
You need to get caught up with information as they are pushing ahead and if you do not know what their plan is - you will fall into their trap for the world!
This is NOT A JOKE OR HOBBY - THIS IS REAL-LIFE AND YOU BETTER LEARN THE TRUTH AND TELL OTHERS ...THEN ACT!!!
The 'Buzzwords' are something with which you should become familiar.
Learn how you are being manipulated through so-called 'grass roots' meetings etc..
Yes, now we have the 'Global Reset' and COVID CRACKDOWN AROUND THE WORLD!!!
You need to get caught up with information as they are pushing ahead and if you do not know what their plan is - you will fall into their trap for the world!
This is NOT A JOKE OR HOBBY - THIS IS REAL-LIFE AND YOU BETTER LEARN THE TRUTH AND TELL OTHERS ...THEN ACT!!!
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