Maria Zeee-Bombshell Vax Vs. Unvaxx Study & 50 Digital ID Countries by 2028

Daily Pulse Ep 127 | Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Study proves vaccinated children have staggeringly high long-term negative health outcomes as opposed to provably healthier unvaccinated children, Indianapolis residents SHUT DOWN proposed $1 billion Google Data Center, and the very real push for Digital ID across 50 nations by 2028.