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The NEW Axis of Evil Preparing for Economic WAR with Russia & China
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1771 views • August 12, 2022

Glenn Beck


August 10, 2022 WATCH more GlennTV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

There’s an economic axis of evil taking shape right now, and the people in charge of our government are too stupid to acknowledge and deal with what’s happening. The U.S. dollar and the entire financial system are at stake, and Glenn reveals our enemies’ PUBLISHED plans to take the entire thing down. And while all of this is happening, our own leaders are making everything worse. We’ve got Nancy Pelosi risking an international incident, accelerating China’s plans to collapse us. And when Biden SHOULD be focusing on the security of our country, he’s instead preoccupied with controlling the weather with his Inflation "Reduction" Act. Glenn exposes the TRUE numbers on what that bill will do to your family’s budget. Add to that, they’re more than doubling the IRS to make sure you feel the pain. And if you think they won’t come for you, look at what they just did to the former president of the United States! The DOJ and FBI just went after the political opponent of their boss, Joe Biden. This is what they are focused on, and the threat to the dollar — and the entire financial system — isn’t even on their radar. Pain is coming for us, and they don’t care one bit.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UctDiOPljVg

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticspresidentfbirussiairsnancy pelosichinadojgovernmentweatherbidensecurityfinancial collapseglenn beckinflationraidus dollarfinancial systemdjtaxis of evileconomic warinflation reduction actpain is coming
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