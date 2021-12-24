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DR. JULIE PONESSE HAS A NEW BOOK ON THE ETHICS OF FORCED VACCINES — YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT (MIRRORED)
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403 views • December 24, 2021
DR. JULIE PONESSE HAS A NEW BOOK ON THE ETHICS OF FORCED VACCINES — YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyG1r8x2IhY/
►http://www.MyChoiceBook.ca | Order your copy now!
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG
Dr. Julie has just published her new book: “My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates”. I’ve read it cover to cover and I love it — it’s not only inspiring, but it lays out the ethical arguments very clearly. This book isn’t just Dr. Julie’s story, it’s a handy guide for debating people who insist that forced vaccines are ethical.
FULL REPORT from Ezra Levant: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyG1r8x2IhY/
►http://www.MyChoiceBook.ca | Order your copy now!
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG
Dr. Julie has just published her new book: “My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates”. I’ve read it cover to cover and I love it — it’s not only inspiring, but it lays out the ethical arguments very clearly. This book isn’t just Dr. Julie’s story, it’s a handy guide for debating people who insist that forced vaccines are ethical.
FULL REPORT from Ezra Levant: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
YouTube is censoring conservative and independent voices. We don't know how long we have left on YouTube. But you'll always be able to find us at https://www.RebelNews.com
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Charitable donations for 'Fight the Fines' can be made to The Democracy Fund - https://www.rebelnews.com/help_fight_the_fines_democracy_fund
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
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