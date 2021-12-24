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DR. JULIE PONESSE HAS A NEW BOOK ON THE ETHICS OF FORCED VACCINES — YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT (MIRRORED)
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DR. JULIE PONESSE HAS A NEW BOOK ON THE ETHICS OF FORCED VACCINES — YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyG1r8x2IhY/

http://www.MyChoiceBook.ca | Order your copy now!
►FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG
Dr. Julie has just published her new book: “My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates”. I’ve read it cover to cover and I love it — it’s not only inspiring, but it lays out the ethical arguments very clearly. This book isn’t just Dr. Julie’s story, it’s a handy guide for debating people who insist that forced vaccines are ethical.
FULL REPORT from Ezra Levant: https://rebelne.ws/3IF3ouG

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Keywords
vaccinechoicenurembergmandatesbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnadr julie ponesse
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