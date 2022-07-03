The False Light of the Archons and The Reincarnation Soul Trap Theory

Video source: Spirit Pop! Podcast "After Pop: False Light and The Reincarnation Soul Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lYuwKwFJBQ





MATRIX REINCARNATION SOUL TRAP THEORY:

https://wiki.soyjak.party/index.php?title=Matrix_Reincarnation_Soul_Trap_Theory

"The Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Theory states that life on earth is inherent suffering, and this suffering is harvested by beings called archons that trick souls into reincarnating on earth through different brainwashing tactics as well as a white light tunnel that lures souls into reincarnating, and wipes their memory., which makes the life experience a person gains mitigated. The white light tunnel is designed to keep souls trapped on earth forever and to make escape impossible. Although mainstream scientific consensus on life after death is inconclusive, there is a plethora of evidence to suggest that reincarnation is real, including verified cases of young children remembering past lives vividly and being able to pinpoint locations, names, etc." ...





The Human Brain Can Create Structures in Up to 11 Dimensions: https://www.sciencealert.com/science-discovers-human-brain-works-up-to-11-dimensions





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b