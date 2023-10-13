Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 11, 2023

MESSAGE FROM OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

TO LUZ DE MARIA

OCTOBER 11, 2023

I INVITE YOU TO PRAY IN A SPECIAL WAY THIS OCTOBER 13, COMMEMORATING MY MOTHER'S REVELATIONS IN FATIMA, WHERE SHE REQUESTED PEACE IN THE HEARTS OF HER CHILDREN



Dear children,

I BLESS YOU WITH MY LOVE, I BLESS YOU WITH MY MERCY, I BLESS YOU WITH MY HANDS.

My Beloved Ones, I invite you to pray so that the enemies of the human race, sent by the Devil, might find in each of My children the Faith, Hope, Love and Wisdom necessary to be bearers of My Love and so that the demons might move away rapidly.

At this moment, it is essential to have true Faith in My Precepts and to remain vigilant in order to accept what is Mine and strongly reject what is outside of My Truth.

The specter of war runs through the Middle East, illuminating history.

I INVITE YOU TO PRAY IN A SPECIAL WAY THIS OCTOBER 13, COMMEMORATING MY MOTHER'S REVELATIONS IN FATIMA, WHERE SHE REQUESTED PEACE IN THE HEARTS OF HER CHILDREN (2).

Europe will suffer the consequences of this war; terror has been present and will continue to be present, leading several countries to take security measures. My children, some borders will close as they remain in a state of alert.

PRAY, LITTLE CHILDREN, PRAY STRONGLY, PRAY WITH YOUR HEART. PRAYER OBTAINS MIRACLES, WHICH ARE NECESSARY IN THIS MOMENT OF DARKNESS WHEN THE SUN IS BEING OBSCURED, FORESHADOWING THE CONTINUATION OF THE DARKNESS IN WHICH HUMANITY IS ENVELOPED.

Terrorist acts (3) will occur in some countries. My children must understand that evil is advancing on Earth, carrying in its hand a sharp ancient weapon, wearing a tunic, bringing pain and suffering to My children.

PREPARE, MY CHILDREN, PREPARE!

Pray, My children, pray for yourselves.

Pray, My children, pray that the human race would return to Me.

Pray, My children, pray for those who do not believe and do not want to accept reality.

Pray, My children, pray for Spain, Italy and France.

Pray, My children, pray for peace in humanity.

Pray, My children, disease is progressing and will appear again: strengthen your body.

My children, these moments of uncertainty will intensify; you will watch with amazement as everything My House has revealed to you is fulfilled.

The distancing of My children from My Side and from the Maternal Love of My Blessed Mother hardens their hearts and leads them to perdition.

LET EVERYONE TAKE THE HELM OF THEIR LIFE AND MAKE SURE THAT THEY ARE IN MY WATERS. I AM LOVE, MERCY, CALM, FRATERNITY; “I AM WHO I AM.”(Ex. 3:14; Jn. 8:58)

Be messengers of My Love; it is urgent that you come to Me promptly, without delay, so that you can save your soul.

Be prayer in your actions and works.

Be the difference within this perverted humanity.

I bless you with My Love.

Your Jesus

COMMENTARY OF LUZ DE MARIA

Brothers and sisters,



Prayer is an inexhaustible source of protection and love for our neighbor.

We are seeing a chaotic scenario that exploded from one moment to the next.

We must pray, learn to be cautious and take safe steps without rushing. As humanity we find ourselves faced with an indication of what will spread at some point.

Let us pray with our hearts, hoping that our prayer, if possible, would produce a new miracle of personal conversion and that of some brother or sister on Earth.

God is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Amen.



