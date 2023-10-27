The Top Foods That Have Been Robbing You of Nutrients (Vitamins & Minerals)

https://www.drberg.com/

It’s crucial to not only know which foods give you nutrients but also which foods rob you of nutrients. Be sure to avoid these foods that deplete nutrients.

0:00 Introduction: Foods to avoid for a healthy body

0:13 Top foods that deplete your nutrients

5:00 Make sure you can always find unfiltered health information by signing up for my newsletter!

5:22 Learn more about the connection between magnesium and energy!

Let’s talk about the top foods that deplete nutrients. You need to be aware of both sides—foods that provide nutrients and foods that lead to nutrient deficiencies.

Limit or cut out these things that deplete you of nutrients:

1. Raw egg whites

2. Refined sugars

3. Refined grains

4. Alcohol

5. Caffeinated beverages

6. Trypsin inhibitors (soy, grains, beans, nuts, seeds, nightshades)

7. Tannins (tea)

8. Excess calcium or consuming a lot of dairy without enough leafy greens

9. Oxalates (spinach, beet greens, almonds, almond flour, chocolate, Swiss chard, grains, beans)

10. Phosphoric acid (soda)

11. Phytates (cereal)

Consuming these things can deplete you of important nutrients, including:

• Biotin

• Vitamin B1

• Zinc

• Magnesium

• Vitamin C

• Certain amino acids

• Fat-soluble vitamins

• Calcium

• Iron

• Vitamin B3

• Chromium

• Copper

• Manganese

• Vitamin D

These nutrient deficiencies can lead to a myriad of symptoms. One of the most common nutrient deficiencies is magnesium, which has a lot to do with energy production. Learn more about magnesium and energy in my other videos.

Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:

Dr. Berg, age 58, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis and intermittent fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals®. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.





