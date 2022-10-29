The Roots of Toxic Leftist Culture

As we witness the destruction of Western society and culture by the useful idiots on the Left, it is important to understand their mindset and the ideological and strategic models they are following. After all, when you are in a war, it is of the utmost importance to understand your enemy, and to get a look at his playbook. This is just the sort of learned analysis provided in this video by one of best researchers out there.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.