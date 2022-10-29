The Roots of Toxic Leftist Culture

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As we witness the destruction of Western society and culture by the useful idiots on the Left, it is important to understand their mindset and the ideological and strategic models they are following. After all, when you are in a war, it is of the utmost importance to understand your enemy, and to get a look at his playbook. This is just the sort of learned analysis provided in this video by one of best researchers out there.