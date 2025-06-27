The World Turns On The Jews And The State Of Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 27 2025

Although Israel’s founding was made possible through the 1948 Independence War, it is the 1967 Six Day War that reordered the Middle East and framed Israel’s identity in 2025. And yet, Israel’s 12-day war against Iran may have outdone its achievements during the Six Day War on multiple fronts. But any jubilation becomes immediately tempered when you understand how high the level of hatred against the Jews and Israel has been turned up. That’s the memo.





“We are become a reproach to our neighbours, a scorn and derision to them that are round about us.” Psalm 79:4 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Iran is a nation that has spent billions in various proxy wars waged against Israel through Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza, with their crowning achievement being the October 7th attack by Hamas which they funded. Israel has finally struck Iran directly, and it was so overwhelming that the whole thing was done in 12 days. Time to celebrate, right? Not so fast. Antisemitism and anti-Israel fervor is about to hit a fever pitch not seen since WWII, with no end in sight. Perhaps you’ve met some of these people in your own life, they like to say stupid things like “I am not antisemitic, just anti-Zionist”, and “I don’t hate the Jews, just the illegal state of Israel”. Hopefully that level of jackassical ignorance didn’t come out of your mouth, no Bible believer would ever talk like that about Israel. On this episode, we get you up to speed with a completely changed Middle East, and what that means when it comes to Bible prophecy. Tick-tock, goes the end times clock.