Miles Guo: Credit Suisse is considered a strategic financial partner of the CCP, and is one of the banks where the CCP hides most of its money

10/5/2022 Miles Guo: Credit Suisse has a long history of dealing with China. In their mind, there is no difference between the Chinese people and the CCP. Credit Suisse is considered a strategic financial partner of the CCP, and is one of the banks where the CCP hides most of its money
