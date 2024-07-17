BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part Two CORY MILLS TRUMP ASSASSINATION: THE FBI: Congenital liars: OPERATION COVERUP: POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WON’T SAY WHAT THE REST OF US KNOW ABOUT ASSASSINATION
Is the United States Secret Service guilty of a mindboggling level of incompetence or conspiracy to commit murder? It is not conspiratorial to ask the question. The American people witnessed on Saturday the attempted assassination of a former President and the leading candidate for President in 2024. The shooting happened days after Mr. Trump’s enemies were foiled in their plot to imprison the former President for up to 138 years. Intelligent, sober citizens are reasonable in pondering whether the federal agency tasked with protecting our leaders was complicit in an attempted assassination of Mr. Trump.




Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/17/2024

You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.

