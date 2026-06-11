Dems Will Do Anything For Power

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The SPLC is better at being klansmen than the actual Ku Klux Klan.
What does the word “hate” mean any more?
It’s just another term the Dems have destroyed.
No wonder they support the SPLC — they are guilty of more hate than they claim to fight.
It makes you wonder what else they would support.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (10 June 2026)