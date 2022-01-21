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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0731 - Kayla Chapman - Williams is sentenced to life
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1 view • January 21, 2022
Kayla was working at Holt's Quik Check in Kelso,WA, when Williams, a felon with more than a dozen convictions, including robbing an AMPM at 14-years-old, burst in and demanded money at gunpoint. He then shot Kayla and fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.
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