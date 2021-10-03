Jesus and the End of the World*[43:61] He is to serve as a marker for knowing the end of the world,* so you can no longer harbor any doubt about it. You shall follow Me; this is the right path.*43:61 As detailed in Appendix 25, the End of the World is given in the Quran, and the birth date of Jesus provided one of the significant signs that the calculations are correct. We learn that the world will end in the year 2280 (19x120) after the birth of Jesus (see 47:18). Additionally, both the lunar year (1710) & the solar year (2280) are divisible by 570 (19x30), the number of years from the birth of Jesus to the birth of Muhammad. Thus, the birth date of Jesus is a marker.Submission to GOD (Islam)God's Final Message to Humanity.We are dedicated to spreading the truth about the religion of Submission. "Submission" (Islam in Arabic) is not a name. It is a description reflecting the soul's absolute devotion and submission to God alone. This is the First Commandment in all of God's scriptures, including the Old Testament, the New Testament, and the Final Testament —Quran. The true religion of Submission is one of happiness and peace through devotion to God alone, belief in the Hereafter, and leading a righteous life.Submitters are the true followers of God's religion. While every religion has been corrupted by innovations, traditions, and false idolatrous doctrines, there may be "Submitters" within every religion. There may be Submitters who are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or anything else (read more ...). These Submitters, collectively, constitute the only religion acceptable to God. All Submitters who are devoted to God ALONE, and do not set up any idols beside God, are redeemed into God's eternal kingdom (2:62).Surely, those who believe, those who are Jewish,the Christians, and the converts; anyone who(1) believes in GOD, and(2) believes in the Last Day, and(3) leads a righteous life, will receive their recompense from their Lord; they have nothing to fear, nor will they grieve. [Quran 2:62, 5:69] ** Reference: Quran the Final Testament, Authorized English Version, Translated from the Original by Rashad Khalifa, Ph.D.Felt this way all along? You may already be a Submitter! Who are Submitters and What is Submission?