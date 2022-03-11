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TOP GERMAN LAWYER: THIS ISN'T ABOUT HEALTH, IT'S ABOUT GLOBAL DOMINATION
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211 views • March 11, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the COVID-19 hoax perpetrated against the whole world from his perspective as a lawyer, and he lays out how the end goal is world government.
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