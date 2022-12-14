A Chinese Company Is Reportedly Making Surveillance Cameras That Can Detect Uyghurs and Tibetans

https://gnews.org/articles/499034

摘要：Dahua Tech, a CCP company, are making surveillance cameras that can detect Uyghurs and Tibetans. According to IPVM, these cameras can identify Uyghurs from within a crowd, issue Uighurs warnings to Chinese police, help them to arrest Uyghurs quickly, this is the online police model touted by Dahua Tech to enhance the police's prediction, early warning and prevention capabilities. US has already listed Dahua Tech in the sanction lists.



