A Chinese Company Is Reportedly Making Surveillance Cameras That Can Detect Uyghurs and Tibetans

https://gnews.org/articles/499034
摘要：Dahua Tech, a CCP company, are making surveillance cameras that can detect Uyghurs and Tibetans. According to IPVM, these cameras can identify Uyghurs from within a crowd, issue Uighurs warnings to Chinese police, help them to arrest Uyghurs quickly, this is the online police model touted by Dahua Tech to enhance the police's prediction, early warning and prevention capabilities. US has already listed Dahua Tech in the sanction lists.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.