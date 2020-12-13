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MERCK WHISTLEBLOWER INTIMIDATED THEN MURDERED [2020-12-08] - BRANDY VAUGHAN (VIDEO)
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542 views • December 13, 2020
This video was made in October 2018. Recently BRANDY VAUGHAN has been very active and very vocal against the COVID-19 mRNA GMO VACCINES that are being pushed out as THE FINAL SOLUTION to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic. Brandy has been telling the public DO NOT TAKE THE COVID-19 mRNA GMO VACCINE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. She was murdered sometime during the night of December 07, 2020 and was found in the morning of December 08, 2020 by her son. Doctors, Nurses, Scientists, and more have been trying and trying to Awaken the masses, but the Fake Mainstream Media News is blocking the TRUTH. Nowadays we even have the U.S. President having to rely on TWITTER as his main method of getting the word out. The DEEP STATE/SHADOW GOVERNMENT currently owns all Mainstream Media News TV Channels, Newspapers, and Magazines, so the only way to get any TRUTH is by use of the internet. RIP Brandy, hopefully your murder will help Awaken a few more Sheeple and Zombies.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! [2020-12-09] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uZgWfhkPv4C/
ASK THE EXPERTS [2020-12-07] - ORACLE FILMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hIsfWL0opLze/
Brandy Vaughan Vaccine Whistleblower Murdered (Article)
https://freedomfighterradio.com/2020/12/13/brandy-vaughan-vaccine-whistleblower-murdered/
Brandy Vaughan at Learn The Risk
https://learntherisk.org/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
HONEST EXPERTS ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU! [2020-12-09] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uZgWfhkPv4C/
ASK THE EXPERTS [2020-12-07] - ORACLE FILMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hIsfWL0opLze/
Brandy Vaughan Vaccine Whistleblower Murdered (Article)
https://freedomfighterradio.com/2020/12/13/brandy-vaughan-vaccine-whistleblower-murdered/
Brandy Vaughan at Learn The Risk
https://learntherisk.org/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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