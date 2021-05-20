Navarro Is Bearish on Both U.S. Economy & U.S Multinational’s Future in China

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5/17/2021 Navarro: This pandemic has caused this weird structural unemployment in the U.S. and supply chain disruption globally, trillions of dollars of additional Keynesian stimulus can not fix the economy. Any multinational company that thinks they have a long future in China is sadly mistaken. Communist Party’s grand game plan is to have an all-China industrial base that serves the world。