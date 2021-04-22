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NO ONE WANTS THE VAX, THEY'RE NOT DRINKING THE COOL AID 2 CARS AT DRIVE THROUGH JAB SITE ALL DAY!
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560 views • April 22, 2021
In a blue city no less? They have hit the wall on the shit shot.
Source: Chaka via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Chaka via Jim Crenshaw
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