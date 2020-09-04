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It's OK To Kick Black People Out Yo Starbucks Stoh
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322 views • September 04, 2020
I can't believe 2 black men were racistly arrested and kicked out of Starbucks for REFUSING TO MAKE A PURCHASE OR LEAVE. If you get paid 6 figures for being unable to follow the rules of a civilized society, you are not oppressed. It's OK To Kick Black People Out Yo Starbucks Stoh.
Clipped from this 2 hour podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_t2p5NLiio
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#BLM #Starbucks #Antifa
Clipped from this 2 hour podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_t2p5NLiio
I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a ton of ways you can support this channel!
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Blogger: https://danielduerst.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#BLM #Starbucks #Antifa
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