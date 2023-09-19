Ukrainian military barracks blown to pieces by FAB-500 bomb attack

The headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Berislav, located on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region, was blown to pieces by FAB-500 attack. FAB-500M62 flying bomb, which was upgraded to a glide bomb with high accuracy, hit the building flat to the ground. Ukraine complained that this bomb was difficult to shoot down.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.