Ukrainian military barracks blown to pieces by FAB-500 bomb attack
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

The headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Berislav, located on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kherson region, was blown to pieces by FAB-500 attack. FAB-500M62 flying bomb, which was upgraded to a glide bomb with high accuracy, hit the building flat to the ground. Ukraine complained that this bomb was difficult to shoot down.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
bombingberislavukrainian military barracksfab-500m62

