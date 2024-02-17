Create New Account
Newsmax | 'Despicable, by design': Trump Jr. responds to NY civil fraud verdict
'DESPICABLE': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to react to the financially - and politically - massive verdict from the NY civil fraud case brought against his father, to explain next steps and to provide a warning to the rule of law if this case comes to set a precedent.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.



nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

