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What Do The National Science Foundation, The UN's Agenda 2030 & USMCA Have In Common?
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0 view • February 23, 2022
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor has done it again! She's exposed the plans coming together via our representatives' unconstitutional legislation to enslave the population of the united States. She then demonstrates how President Donald Trump's sellout of American sovereignty in the USMCA is tied to the United Nations' Agenda 2030 and the National Science Foundation. This is something that cannot be ignored and it requires the People to stand up and shut it down before it is too late. You won't hear this is the Mockingbird media and you won't even hear it in conservative media, but you will hear it on The Sons of Liberty.
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