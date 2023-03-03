https://gettr.com/post/p2adcuueed8

【[email protected] 】03/02/2023 Active military serviceman Henry Clarke: America foolishly thought that investing capital into a communist country would lead to their democratization. But instead, it has only reinforced the power of the Chinese Communist Party. And they're competing with us in ways that we are not willing to compete with them. It's a huge threat to the United States and the American people.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 现役军人亨利·克拉克：美国愚蠢地以为投资到一个共产主国家会促使其民主化。结果事与愿违，这只是强大了中共的实力。而且现在它们正在以一种我们不愿意做的方式与我们竞争。这对美国以及美国人民来说是一个巨大的威胁。



