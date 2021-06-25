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WE’VE FOUND THAT RECIPIENTS OF THE PFIZER VACCINE HAVE 5X-6X LOWER AMOUNTS OF ANTIBODIES
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482 views • June 25, 2021
“We’ve found that recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have 5x-6x LOWER amounts of neutralizing antibodies…these are the gold standard antibodies of your immune system.”
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