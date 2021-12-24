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Trump Reveals His Stripes
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322 views • December 24, 2021
It is impossible for Donald Trump to be ignorant of the COVID CONSPIRACY. If you're not giving up, stand in the huge gap and do both carnal and spiritual battle.
www.hudok.info (For understanding and battle plan)
www.hudok.info (For understanding and battle plan)
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