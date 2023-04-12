X22 REPORT Ep. 3043b - Election Interference At The Highest Level, Biden Just Received The Death Blow

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3043b - April 11, 2023 Election Interference At The Highest Level, Biden Just Received The Death Blow



The [DS] are continually committing crimes, they are not following the rule of law because they are in the desperate phase, they know if they don't remove Trump it is game over. Trump and the patriots know this and they want them to walk down this path, the more they do proves that they interfered in the election. Biden just received another death blow, documents report that he was involved in the raid of Mar-a-Lago. When you look at the 40000ft view the people can see the election interference very clearly.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





