© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chiefs O-Line MELTDOWN vs Texans! 3 Starters OUT for SNF
Description
Kansas City Chiefs face Texans SNF crisis: LT Josh Simmons IR (wrist), RG Trey Smith DOUBTFUL (ankle), RT Jawaan Taylor DOUBTFUL (triceps/knee). Mahomes vs Anderson/Hunter pass rush without O-line protection. Playoff implications massive!
Hashtags
#TexansVsChiefs #ChiefsInjury #SNF #Mahomes #WillAnderson #DanielleHunter #NFLWeek14 #AFCPlayoffs