https://gettr.com/post/p2dqhp7c5b4
【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】
4/4/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #EternalFatherSaveNewFederalStateofChina
妮可在纽约南区法院前聚集的抗议人士中进行采访，她和现场的人一起为郭文贵祷告并高呼“释放郭文贵”和“消灭中国共产党”口号。
Protesters gathered in front of the Southern District Court in New York. Nicole joined the crowd praying for Miles Guo and chanting the slogan "Free Miles Guo" and "Take down the CCP".
