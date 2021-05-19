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BREAKING- CDC Director Steps Down as Sources Reveal Internal Rebellion
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220 views • May 19, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the significance of two top health officials stepping down amid sources detailing an internal rebellion at the CDC over the growing medical tyranny.
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