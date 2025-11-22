BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democrat WWE inspired KFAB With a Side of Sedition
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
357 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 1 day ago

The Democrats have gone full Kfab, WWE style, which they claim was within their first amendment protections, advocating for sedition and breaking the bonds between the commander-in-chief and the military, then act shocked when there is blowback from Trump.


#kfab #markkelly #democrats


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️

Keywords
reactioninsurrectiondonald trumpseditiontroopsvictimhoodwwedemocrat liesdefund the policealyssa slotkinmark kelleyk fabplant reaction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy