© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Weapons Expert Mark Anthony Steele, MSM TV slip proves Vaccine will sterilise 60% THIS IS GENOCIDE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
299 views • December 04, 2020
By admitting the vaccination has to be kept at -70%. This remark means nothing to most people but to Mark it conforms the vaccine is a bio weapon and a red flag. Mark alleged John Bell has admitted up to 60% of people that get it (the jab) will be sterilised.
Claim made that the vaccination is s Bio weapon, contains nano particulates
Genocide
comments upon the vaccine he says, it is important to get the information out, we have to save as many people as possible but we cannot save them all.
Claim made that the vaccination is s Bio weapon, contains nano particulates
Genocide
comments upon the vaccine he says, it is important to get the information out, we have to save as many people as possible but we cannot save them all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.