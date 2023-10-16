Los Angeles: Pro-Palestine protest turns violent against Israel supporters

Collin Rugg: Pro-Palestine protest turns violent against Israel supporters as Los Angeles gets taken over by 1000+ anti-Israel demonstrators.
Pro-Palestine supporters were seen harassing, assaulting & spitting on Israel supporters.
The protesters appeared to be sympathetic to Hamas as they seemed to suggest that the attacks were not actually terror attacks, but simply "resistance."
"Resistance is Not Terrorism" many signs read.
@CollinRugg
Videos:
@MrOlmos
