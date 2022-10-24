Dr. Fauci & Jen Psaki may be Deposed

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Streamed live October 24, 2022 Judge grants depositions of Fauci, Jen Psaki and other high ranking Biden officials in case over 'collusive relationship' between administration and social media companies to 'censor free speech' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11343529/Judge-orders-Fauci-Biden-officials-deposed-social-media-collusion-case.html #Fauci #bigtech #censorshipShow less