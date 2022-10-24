Dr. Fauci & Jen Psaki may be Deposed

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Streamed live October 24, 2022 Judge grants depositions of Fauci, Jen Psaki and other high ranking Biden officials in case over 'collusive relationship' between administration and social media companies to 'censor free speech' https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11343529/Judge-orders-Fauci-Biden-officials-deposed-social-media-collusion-case.html #Fauci #bigtech #censorshipShow less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.