Verse 1: 🎵 In the face of adversity, don't you dare retreat, There's a mountain to climb, and a path to meet. With every stumble, with every fall, Remember, my friend, you've got the strength to crawl. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Try, try, try again, don't let your spirit break, With courage in your heart, and hope on your plate. Try, try, try again, it's not too late, Head first this time, dive right in, create your fate. 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 The naysayers may jeer, the doubters may sneer, But deep in your soul, you know what's clear. You've got the power, the will, the might, To stand up tall, and shine your light. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 No more tiptoeing, no more hesitation, It's time for action, time for celebration. With every challenge, with every test, You'll find your strength, you'll pass the test. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Try, try, try again, don't let your spirit break, With courage in your heart, and hope on your plate. Try, try, try again, it's not too late, Head first this time, dive right in, create your fate. 🎵