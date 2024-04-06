Jobs Report Happy Talk

It’s All About Replacement With ‘Newcomers’
* The economy sucks.
* Something is deeply wrong.
* All the jobs went to foreign-born people — most of whom are illegals.
* Their plan from the beginning was to crush wages.
* No full-time jobs; all part-time jobs.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3518: You Are Left Out Of The Deal; Nazi's In Ukraine (6 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4nv5at-episode-3518-you-are-left-out-of-the-deal-nazis-in-ukraine.html
