Jobs Report Happy Talk
It’s All About Replacement With ‘Newcomers’

* The economy sucks.

* Something is deeply wrong.

* All the jobs went to foreign-born people — most of whom are illegals.

* Their plan from the beginning was to crush wages.

* No full-time jobs; all part-time jobs.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3518: You Are Left Out Of The Deal; Nazi's In Ukraine (6 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4nv5at-episode-3518-you-are-left-out-of-the-deal-nazis-in-ukraine.html

