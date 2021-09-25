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SANTOS BONACCI (Part 2) ~ "FLAT EARTH: Under The Dome ~ The Controversial Theory" [Age Of Truth TV]
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SANTOS BONACCI (Interview Part 2) ~ "FLAT EARTH: Under The Dome ~ The Controversial Theory" .
SANTOS BONACCI is a fascinating, progressive extraordinary and provocative gentleman from Australia, who now lives in Mexico. He is originally an Artist and Musician, who has become known for his esoteric knowledge and presentations for many years on Theology, Astro-theology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science , Occultism, Spiritual wisdom, Mythology, Ancient texts, Religions, Words, Numbers, Colors and dot-connecting on our universal connection, as he says it.
He is the founder of Syncretism Society,https://universaltruthschool.com
He has also become quite controversial for his views on Flat Earth theory. This video is an eye-opening 3 hour 40 mins. in-depth conversation on the controversial topic of FLAT EARTH THEORY that has divided the growing truth movement.
THIS IS INTERVIEW = PART 2 - with Santos Bonacci on AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SANTOS BONACCI ON-LINE: www.universaltruthschool.com
YouTube: MrAstrotheology
Instagram & YouTube: syncretismsociety
DISCLAIMER:
No part of this production may be used, re-uploaded to other platforms or re-produced in any manner without a previous agreement and the consent of the copyright owner.
© 2021 AGE OF TRUTH TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! Your support is greatly appreciated. You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
SANTOS BONACCI (Interview Part 2) ~ "FLAT EARTH: Under The Dome ~ The Controversial Theory" .
SANTOS BONACCI is a fascinating, progressive extraordinary and provocative gentleman from Australia, who now lives in Mexico. He is originally an Artist and Musician, who has become known for his esoteric knowledge and presentations for many years on Theology, Astro-theology, Natural Science, Astrology, Reclaiming Dominion, Breaking the fictions of Religion, Science and Law, and the Holy Science , Occultism, Spiritual wisdom, Mythology, Ancient texts, Religions, Words, Numbers, Colors and dot-connecting on our universal connection, as he says it.
He is the founder of Syncretism Society,https://universaltruthschool.com
He has also become quite controversial for his views on Flat Earth theory. This video is an eye-opening 3 hour 40 mins. in-depth conversation on the controversial topic of FLAT EARTH THEORY that has divided the growing truth movement.
THIS IS INTERVIEW = PART 2 - with Santos Bonacci on AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by AOT TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SANTOS BONACCI ON-LINE: www.universaltruthschool.com
YouTube: MrAstrotheology
Instagram & YouTube: syncretismsociety
DISCLAIMER:
No part of this production may be used, re-uploaded to other platforms or re-produced in any manner without a previous agreement and the consent of the copyright owner.
© 2021 AGE OF TRUTH TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! Your support is greatly appreciated. You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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