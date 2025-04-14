About 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers died in the war. This was reported by the American TV channel CBS News during an interview with Zelensky.

Moreover, this figure was not voiced by Zelensky (as many media outlets wrote), but by the TV channel itself, which inserted it into the interview with a summary of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

It should be noted that 100,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers is twice as many as the figures Zelensky cited. Two months ago, on February 16, he spoke to NBC News about 46,000 dead soldiers.

Ukrainian channel Legitimniy writes:

The Ukrainian President’s Office has already denied claims that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war — despite that number being mentioned by President Zelensky himself during an interview with CNBC. [Note: It was CBS]

It appears the statement was a test balloon to gauge public reaction, only to be quickly walked back — a familiar tactic from Zelensky’s administration.

But the reality is no secret anymore. Based on our sources, Ukrainian losses far exceed 100,000. In fact, the number of killed soldiers is believed to be over 300,000, with more than half a million wounded or permanently disabled.

And these figures may still be conservative. Some sources speak of even more alarming losses.

What’s becoming increasingly certain among analysts is this: unless there’s some kind of miracle or drastic shift, the Ukrainian army could face total collapse within a year if Zelensky chooses to prolong the war.