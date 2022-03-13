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DEVELOPER OF HUGE APARTMENT COMPLEX WON'T PAVE SIDEWALK BUT WILL EMPLOY UNLIMITED ILLEGALS!
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30 views • March 13, 2022
I'm forced to walk in the street on Scottsdale road in heavy traffic. Developers tear up land and won't pave sidewalks. Their illegal alien workers spread more diseases and show their disrespect for Americans by throwing trash all over the grounds.
The Developers then sell the large apartments/condo sites to hedge funds, Chinese corps etc that keep them empty to force Americans out.
When the real estate bubble crashes these developers/bankers will bribe our "elected" officials to "bail" them out again(like 2008)with our devalued tax $$$.
This is the biggest financial heist in world history and the cause of the housing and homeless crisis(along with subsidizing their illegal alien employees).
Most Americans can no longer afford to buy a house which is the globalist Agenda 2030 plan.
Had enough yet?!!?
___________________________
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
The Developers then sell the large apartments/condo sites to hedge funds, Chinese corps etc that keep them empty to force Americans out.
When the real estate bubble crashes these developers/bankers will bribe our "elected" officials to "bail" them out again(like 2008)with our devalued tax $$$.
This is the biggest financial heist in world history and the cause of the housing and homeless crisis(along with subsidizing their illegal alien employees).
Most Americans can no longer afford to buy a house which is the globalist Agenda 2030 plan.
Had enough yet?!!?
___________________________
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
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