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Joint Counter-Trafficking Operations
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301 views • February 12, 2021
Visit our website and complete the LEO request form to learn more about our joint counter-trafficking operations. We have state of the art case management software, new investigations technology, 23 Investigators and 30 Analysts retired from various agencies from across the U.S. Together, we are what we can’t be alone!
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/leo-request-form.html
https://www.vets4childrescue.org/leo-request-form.html
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