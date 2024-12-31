BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 Ways to NOT Drink "Roundup," B-vitamins for Sleep, and More!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 4 months ago

Video going over:

a. a couple technologies to minimize drinking glyphosate such as atmospheric water generators (AWGs) by https://TsunamiProducts.com and ultra-filtration systems by: https://www.phprescription.com/?ref=howtodieofnothing To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/TheSafestWater


b. an organic, whole food source of B-vitamins to compensate for glyphosate killing your good gut bugs that produce the B-vitamins as well as digestive enzymes since glyphosate suppresses their activity by https://refer.thesynergycompany.com/howtodieofnothing

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/OrganicVeganBvitamins


c. a way to compensate for feeling like you're stuck in "fight-or-flight" mode with some eco-friendly, hand-sewn, and medical-grade grounding products by https://intuition-physician.myshopify.com/?p=dXRbMrk9z

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/TheBestGroundingProducts


d. a new Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified brand by DetoxProject.org, AlmondCow.co. Get a $25 e-coupon by visiting either: https://oken.do/yesmdm7t or https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeAlmondMilk


e. introduction to my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, https://HowToDieOfNothing.com (should re-direct to: Linktr.ee/Healthmerica


For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, copy and paste the following into your web browser: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, visit: https://tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup


If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , print-out: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

Keywords
groundingearthingawgatmospheric water generatorbest b-vitaminsorganic b-vitamins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy