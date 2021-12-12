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The Righteous Are Better Off Than The Wicked - Proverbs 12:21 (NIV)
21 No harm overtakes the righteous,
but the wicked have their fill of trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Having your Fill Of Trouble?
Jesus is knocking.
Behold, I stand at the door, and knock:
if any man hear my voice, and open the door,
I will come in to him, and will sup with him,
and he with me.
Revelation 3:20 (KJV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/25a3m5sj
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