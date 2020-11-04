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Down ballot races, Senate races, Kim Klacik, Billy Prempa, Joe Collins, Michelle Steel, underdogs
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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8 views • November 04, 2020
#KimKlacik #BillyPrempa #MikeGarica #JoeCollins #MichelleSteel #JohnJames

Rising Republican star Kim Klacik lost her bid for a US House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday night, after being endorsed by President Donald Trump and launching a viral campaign video where she said 'Black Lives Don't Matter to Democrats'.

Klacik, 38, lost the seat for the state's 7th Congressional District to Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

'We gave it our best shot! So proud of my team. It's sad someone that doesn't lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end,' Klacik tweeted Tuesday night.

'This is still a win. Congratulations @Mfume4Congress. Prepare to be held accountable like never before. Thx CD7!' she added.

Her campaign was thrust into the spotlight as Trump repeatedly bashed Baltimore as a 'disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess', which the 7th District covers, and he clashed with former Rep. Elijah Cummings, who led the president's impeachment investigation.

In victory speech, ⁦@RepKweisiMfume⁩ promises to represent the people of the 7th congressional district. ⁦He won the race against republican, ⁦@kimKBaltimore⁩ ⁦@wjz⁩ pic.twitter.com/sfq5GEo0Yc

— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) November 4, 2020
Mfume was in the seat before an after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings who passed away October 2019.

'I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,' Mfume said in his victory speech.

The 7th District, which has not elected a Republican candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives in nearly 70 years.

Cummings held the seat for 23 years. Trump repeatedly attacked Cummings before his death in October 2019, and called Baltimore 'rat and rodent infested' and 'very dangerous and filthy.'

Trump also repeatedly attacked Cummings for leading the president's impeachment investigations last year.
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clevelandtown halltrumpdebatedonald trumpjoe bidenbidenmagachris wallacepastorohiounemploymentphiladelphiacheckhalltownstimuluscarl day
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