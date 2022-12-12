Zoom Call with Loy Brunson about his Supreme Court case 22-380 to DRAIN THE SWAMP!

U. S. Supreme Court Case #22-380 Brunson v. Adams, et al.

Summary of the case and video:

This case asserts that prior to the January 6th vote for certification of the 2020 presidential election, Congress was given information by about 100 of its members that suggested the reasonable possibility of malfeasance during the 2020 Election.

Congress was asked to pause the certification for a 10-day investigation to ensure there wasn’t fraud and the election was valid.

By voting to move ahead and ignoring the concerns brought forward, these members of Congress violated their sworn Oath to abide by the Constitution and protect the Country from enemies foreign and domestic.

The Brunson case is currently on the U.S. Supreme Court docket and is calendared for internal conference on January 6, 2023.

The Brunson brothers are requesting that by December 31st, you:



1. Write the Supreme Court and politely request that they rule in favor of the Brunson Brothers.

2. Send a copy of your Supreme Court letter to the Brunson Brothers so they know how many were sent.

News article: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/11/is_this_the_supreme_court_case_that_will_drain_the_swamp.html

https://tinyurl.com/22-380-am-think



Status page for court case 22-380:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/DocketFiles/html/Public/22-380.html

https://tinyurl.com/22-380-status

The petition:

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf https://tinyurl.com/22-380-petition

Praying Mantis Substack site explaining about letters to the U. S. Supreme Court (should take just a few minutes to print and mail):

https://prayingmantis.substack.com/p/scotus-save-us

Templates for letter to the U. S. Supreme court https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWAxRJdHjSQKMdv2wHdfW73YubQ2pUVv/view





