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Kansas Attorney Slams Political Use of COVID to Destroy Bill of Rights
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186 views • November 23, 2020
Kansas attorney Emily Coleman summarizes the political use of COVID to crush the civil rights of citizens in Kansas. She implies this is a plot to destroy the economy. She exposes masks, COVID tests, and social distancing.
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