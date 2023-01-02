I am chewing nicotine gum, but I have never been a smoker; think Covid-19, etc. MVI_9191

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice; I am sharing what I have learned, and what I am doing. Do your own research, make your own decisions, take your responsibility for what you do and don’t do.

I heard Dr Bryan Ardis on video several months back, in 2022, tell of his wife’s restoration of her sense of taste or smell, after 3 days chewing nicotine gum. I have learnt that taking nicotine, preferably not by smoking, shows evidence of countering spike protein ill-effects in the body, and associated respiratory and other conditions.