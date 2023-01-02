Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I am chewing nicotine gum, but I have never been a smoker; think Covid-19, etc. MVI_9191
93 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice; I am sharing what I have learned, and what I am doing. Do your own research, make your own decisions, take your responsibility for what you do and don’t do.

I heard Dr Bryan Ardis on video several months back, in 2022, tell of his wife’s restoration of her sense of taste or smell, after 3 days chewing nicotine gum. I have learnt that taking nicotine, preferably not by smoking, shows evidence of countering spike protein ill-effects in the body, and associated respiratory and other conditions.

Keywords
healthmedicinenicotinecovid-19spike proteinnicotine gumrestoration of sense of taste-smell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket