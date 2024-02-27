Create New Account
Ukraine forces opened fire at wedding reception/restaurant with USA supplied HIMARs
Patrick Lancaster in DONETSK | Ukraine forces have opened fire with USA supplied HIMARs in the center of Donetsk. They hit just outside of a wedding reception at a restaurant called Arkadia. Thank God only one injured. Note: in the video I called restaurant "Africa" the correct name is "Arkadia · Feb 24


@patrickreportin

https://x.com/PLnewstoday/status/1761435377804456390?s=20

Keywords
warukrainezelenskydeep state strongholdpatrick lancaster reporter

