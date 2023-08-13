Col. Douglas Macgregor | Public opinion in Poland and the US is turning against the Ukraine war.

Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor speaks with Dan Ball
Public opinion in Poland and the United States is turning against the Ukraine war.
The battle cry running up to the Polish elections is Poland first! Make peace you fools!
With @RealAmericasVoice
