Col. Douglas Macgregor | Public opinion in Poland and the US is turning against the Ukraine war.
Published Yesterday

Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor speaks with Dan Ball

Public opinion in Poland and the United States is turning against the Ukraine war.

The battle cry running up to the Polish elections is Poland first! Make peace you fools!

With @RealAmericasVoice

col douglas macgregordan ballukraine russia war

